Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Soars on Positive Trading Day

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International opened at ₹3770.6 and closed at ₹3765.9. The stock had a high of ₹3834.15 and a low of ₹3767.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,822.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4917.89 and ₹3355.2, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 6250 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Navin Fluorine International stock is ₹3797.6 with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 31.7. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
On the last day of Navin Fluorine International, the BSE volume was recorded at 6250 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹3765.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!