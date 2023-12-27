Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 3765.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3797.6 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International opened at 3770.6 and closed at 3765.9. The stock had a high of 3834.15 and a low of 3767.05. The market capitalization of the company is 18,822.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4917.89 and 3355.2, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 6250 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current price of Navin Fluorine International stock is 3797.6 with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 31.7. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

