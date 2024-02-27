Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stock Dips in Trading Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International ended the day with an open and close price of ₹3148.95. The stock reached a high of ₹3160 and a low of ₹3102. The market capitalization stands at ₹15400.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4917.89 and ₹3002.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2712 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3107.75, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹3148.95
Navin Fluorine International stock is currently trading at ₹3107.75, which represents a decrease of 1.31% from the previous trading day. The net change is -41.2 points.
27 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST
Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3148.95 on last trading day