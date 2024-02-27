Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 3148.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3107.75 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International ended the day with an open and close price of 3148.95. The stock reached a high of 3160 and a low of 3102. The market capitalization stands at 15400.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4917.89 and 3002.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2712 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3107.75, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹3148.95

Navin Fluorine International stock is currently trading at 3107.75, which represents a decrease of 1.31% from the previous trading day. The net change is -41.2 points.

27 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3148.95 on last trading day

