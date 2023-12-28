Hello User
Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 3797.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3846.15 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : The last day of Navin Fluorine International saw an open price of 3812.2 and a close price of 3797.6. The stock had a high of 3882.7 and a low of 3775. The market capitalization of the company is 19062.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3355.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 5894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3797.6 on last trading day

On the last day of Navin Fluorine International, the trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 5894 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3797.6.

