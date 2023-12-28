Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : The last day of Navin Fluorine International saw an open price of ₹3812.2 and a close price of ₹3797.6. The stock had a high of ₹3882.7 and a low of ₹3775. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19062.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4917.89 and the 52-week low is ₹3355.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 5894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.