Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 28 Feb 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 3109.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3120 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International opened at 3107.95, reached a high of 3128.8, and a low of 3072.6 before closing at 3109.5. The market cap stood at 15461.14 cr, with a 52-week high of 4917.89 and a low of 3002.2. The BSE volume for the day was 7595 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3109.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International had a trading volume of 7595 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 3109.5.

