Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:24 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 3733.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3717 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International

On the last day, Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at 3724.95 and closed at 3707.05. The stock's high for the day was 3743, while the low was 3702.05. The company has a market capitalization of 18,478.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3355.2. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 4666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3717, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹3733.05

The current data for Navin Fluorine International stock shows that the price is 3717, with a percent change of -0.43% and a net change of -16.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% and the net change is a decrease of 16.05.

28 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Navin Fluorine International stock is 3705 and the high price is 3740.

28 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Navin Fluorine International Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3715, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹3733.05

The current data for Navin Fluorine International stock shows that the stock price is 3715, with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -18.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.48% and a net decrease of 18.05.

28 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.11%
3 Months-18.48%
6 Months-19.15%
YTD-8.19%
1 Year-13.42%
28 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3730, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹3733.05

The current data of Navin Fluorine International stock shows that the price is 3730 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -3.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3707.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International, the total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 4666 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3707.05.

