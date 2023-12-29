Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 3851.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3839 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Navin Fluorine International was 3869.85, while the close price was 3851.35. The highest price recorded during the day was 3869.85, and the lowest price was 3818. The market capitalization of the company is 19027.47 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 4917.89 and 3355.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6007 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3851.35 on last trading day

On the last day of Navin Fluorine International, the BSE volume was 6007 shares. The closing price for the day was 3851.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.