Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at ₹3120.6 and closed at ₹3118.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹3120.6, while the low was ₹3002. The market capitalization stood at ₹14956.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹4917.89 and ₹3002.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4304 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.