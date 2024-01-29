Hello User
Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -2.31 %. The stock closed at 3421 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3342.05 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International opened at 3439.25 and closed at 3421 on the last day. The stock had a high of 3439.25 and a low of 3330.65. The market capitalization of the company is 16,561.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4917.89, while the 52-week low is 3330.65. The BSE volume for the day was 9920 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3421 on last trading day

On the last day, Navin Fluorine International had a trading volume of 9,920 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,421.

