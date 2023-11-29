Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Navin Fluorine International stock is ₹3691.25. It has experienced a percent change of -1.12, which indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -41.8, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹41.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.38%
|3 Months
|-21.42%
|6 Months
|-20.91%
|YTD
|-9.18%
|1 Year
|-15.36%
On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the BSE, a total of 6628 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹3733.05.
