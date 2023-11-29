Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 3733.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3691.25 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Navin Fluorine International Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3691.25, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹3733.05

The current price of Navin Fluorine International stock is 3691.25. It has experienced a percent change of -1.12, which indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -41.8, meaning the stock has decreased by 41.8.

29 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.38%
3 Months-21.42%
6 Months-20.91%
YTD-9.18%
1 Year-15.36%
29 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3691.25, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹3733.05

Navin Fluorine International stock price is currently at 3691.25 with a percent change of -1.12%. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.12% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -41.8, indicating a decrease of 41.8 from the previous trading session.

29 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3733.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the BSE, a total of 6628 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3733.05.

