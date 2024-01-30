Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stocks Plummet in Trading

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : The stock price of Navin Fluorine International opened at ₹3379.85 and closed at ₹3342.05. The highest price during the day was ₹3379.85, while the lowest price was ₹3296.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16473.79 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹4917.89 and ₹3330.65 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 8332 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Navin Fluorine International stock reached a low of ₹3320.1 and a high of ₹3364.3 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.55%
|3 Months
|-13.41%
|6 Months
|-21.99%
|YTD
|-13.73%
|1 Year
|-12.83%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Navin Fluorine International is ₹3324.35. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹17.7 in the stock price.
Navin Fluorine International stock is currently trading at ₹3324.35. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.53, resulting in a net change of -17.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.53% and has decreased by ₹17.7.
On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 8,332 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,342.05.
