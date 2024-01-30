Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 3342.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3324.35 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : The stock price of Navin Fluorine International opened at 3379.85 and closed at 3342.05. The highest price during the day was 3379.85, while the lowest price was 3296.6. The market capitalization of the company is 16473.79 crore. The 52-week high and low are 4917.89 and 3330.65 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 8332 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Today's Price range

Navin Fluorine International stock reached a low of 3320.1 and a high of 3364.3 on the current day.

30 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Navin Fluorine International Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.55%
3 Months-13.41%
6 Months-21.99%
YTD-13.73%
1 Year-12.83%
30 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price NSE Live :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3324.35, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹3342.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3324.35. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.7, suggesting a decrease of 17.7 in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 09:27 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3324.35, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹3342.05

Navin Fluorine International stock is currently trading at 3324.35. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.53, resulting in a net change of -17.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.53% and has decreased by 17.7.

30 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3342.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 8,332 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,342.05.

