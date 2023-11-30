Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 3702.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3704.85 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International

Navin Fluorine International opened at 3696.3 and closed at 3691.25. The stock had a high of 3723.25 and a low of 3688. The market capitalization of the company is 18338.79 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3355.2. On the BSE, a total of 2462 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Navin Fluorine International November futures opened at 3715.9 as against previous close of 3711.9

Navin Fluorine International is currently trading at a spot price of 3687.35. The bid price is 3687.4, while the offer price is 3690.0. There is a bid quantity of 150 shares and an offer quantity of 150 shares. The open interest is at 263400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Navin Fluorine International stock is 3676 and the high price is 3738.55.

30 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Navin Fluorine International Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3704.85, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹3702.5

The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3704.85. It has seen a percent change of 0.06, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.35, meaning the stock has gained 2.35 points.

30 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.12%
3 Months-22.06%
6 Months-20.54%
YTD-8.91%
1 Year-13.77%
30 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3738.55, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹3702.5

The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3738.55. The stock has experienced a 0.97 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 36.05.

30 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3691.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2462. The closing price for the shares was 3691.25.

