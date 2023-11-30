Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Soars in Trading Today

Navin Fluorine International opened at ₹3696.3 and closed at ₹3691.25. The stock had a high of ₹3723.25 and a low of ₹3688. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18338.79 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹4917.89 and the 52-week low is ₹3355.2. On the BSE, a total of 2462 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Navin Fluorine International is currently trading at a spot price of 3687.35. The bid price is 3687.4, while the offer price is 3690.0. There is a bid quantity of 150 shares and an offer quantity of 150 shares. The open interest is at 263400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current day's low price of Navin Fluorine International stock is ₹3676 and the high price is ₹3738.55.
The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is ₹3704.85. It has seen a percent change of 0.06, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.35, meaning the stock has gained 2.35 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.12%
|3 Months
|-22.06%
|6 Months
|-20.54%
|YTD
|-8.91%
|1 Year
|-13.77%
The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is ₹3738.55. The stock has experienced a 0.97 percent increase, resulting in a net change of ₹36.05.
On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2462. The closing price for the shares was ₹3691.25.
