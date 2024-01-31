Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Gains Ground in Trading Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International opened at ₹3330.45 and closed at ₹3307.5. The high and low for the day were both ₹3330.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16504.02 crores. The 52-week high and low are ₹4917.89 and ₹3296.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Navin Fluorine International share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Navin Fluorine International stock is ₹3287 and the high price is ₹3330.45.

Navin Fluorine International share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Himadri Speciality Chemical 369.55 4.85 1.33 399.0 80.2 15990.69 Vinatiorg 1725.0 15.15 0.89 2029.5 1680.0 17729.9 Navin Fluorine International 3308.7 1.2 0.04 4917.89 3296.6 16401.61 Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals 363.95 5.65 1.58 402.0 248.55 15145.41 Clean Science & Technology 1463.8 59.05 4.2 1622.4 1227.45 15551.05

Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3311, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹3307.5 The current price of Navin Fluorine International stock is ₹3311. There has been a 0.11 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.5.

Navin Fluorine International share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Navin Fluorine International stock is ₹3287 and the high price is ₹3330.45.

Navin Fluorine International January futures opened at 3331.05 as against previous close of 3331.9 Navin Fluorine International is currently trading at a spot price of 3299. The bid price for the stock is 3323.4, while the offer price is 3325.0. The offer quantity is 150 shares, and the bid quantity is also 150 shares. The stock has an open interest of 1318650.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Navin Fluorine International Live Updates NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL More Information

Navin Fluorine International share price NSE Live :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3307.9, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹3307.5 The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is ₹3307.9, with a 0.01% percent change and a net change of 0.4.

Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.9% 3 Months -13.54% 6 Months -27.3% YTD -14.15% 1 Year -14.81%

Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3307.5 on last trading day On the last day of Navin Fluorine International, the BSE volume was recorded at 41 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹3307.5.