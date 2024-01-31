 Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Gains Ground in Trading Today | Mint
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Gains Ground in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Gains Ground in Trading Today

3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 3307.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3311 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price TodayPremium
Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International opened at 3330.45 and closed at 3307.5. The high and low for the day were both 3330.45. The market capitalization of the company is 16504.02 crores. The 52-week high and low are 4917.89 and 3296.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:13:10 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Navin Fluorine International stock is 3287 and the high price is 3330.45.

31 Jan 2024, 10:30:37 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Himadri Speciality Chemical369.554.851.33399.080.215990.69
Vinatiorg1725.015.150.892029.51680.017729.9
Navin Fluorine International3308.71.20.044917.893296.616401.61
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals363.955.651.58402.0248.5515145.41
Clean Science & Technology1463.859.054.21622.41227.4515551.05
31 Jan 2024, 10:23:44 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3311, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹3307.5

The current price of Navin Fluorine International stock is 3311. There has been a 0.11 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.5.

31 Jan 2024, 10:18:11 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Navin Fluorine International stock is 3287 and the high price is 3330.45.

31 Jan 2024, 10:04:30 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International January futures opened at 3331.05 as against previous close of 3331.9

Navin Fluorine International is currently trading at a spot price of 3299. The bid price for the stock is 3323.4, while the offer price is 3325.0. The offer quantity is 150 shares, and the bid quantity is also 150 shares. The stock has an open interest of 1318650.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 10:01:24 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:41:29 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International share price NSE Live :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3307.9, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹3307.5

The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3307.9, with a 0.01% percent change and a net change of 0.4.

31 Jan 2024, 09:33:54 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.9%
3 Months-13.54%
6 Months-27.3%
YTD-14.15%
1 Year-14.81%
31 Jan 2024, 09:10:15 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3307.5 on last trading day

On the last day of Navin Fluorine International, the BSE volume was recorded at 41 shares. The closing price for the day was 3307.5.

