Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Gains Ground in Trading Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International opened at ₹3330.45 and closed at ₹3307.5. The high and low for the day were both ₹3330.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16504.02 crores. The 52-week high and low are ₹4917.89 and ₹3296.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.