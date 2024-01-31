Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Gains Ground in Trading Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International opened at ₹3330.45 and closed at ₹3307.5. The high and low for the day were both ₹3330.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16504.02 crores. The 52-week high and low are ₹4917.89 and ₹3296.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Navin Fluorine International stock is ₹3287 and the high price is ₹3330.45.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|369.55
|4.85
|1.33
|399.0
|80.2
|15990.69
|Vinatiorg
|1725.0
|15.15
|0.89
|2029.5
|1680.0
|17729.9
|Navin Fluorine International
|3308.7
|1.2
|0.04
|4917.89
|3296.6
|16401.61
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|363.95
|5.65
|1.58
|402.0
|248.55
|15145.41
|Clean Science & Technology
|1463.8
|59.05
|4.2
|1622.4
|1227.45
|15551.05
The current price of Navin Fluorine International stock is ₹3311. There has been a 0.11 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.5.
The current day's low price of Navin Fluorine International stock is ₹3287 and the high price is ₹3330.45.
Navin Fluorine International is currently trading at a spot price of 3299. The bid price for the stock is 3323.4, while the offer price is 3325.0. The offer quantity is 150 shares, and the bid quantity is also 150 shares. The stock has an open interest of 1318650.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is ₹3307.9, with a 0.01% percent change and a net change of 0.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.9%
|3 Months
|-13.54%
|6 Months
|-27.3%
|YTD
|-14.15%
|1 Year
|-14.81%
On the last day of Navin Fluorine International, the BSE volume was recorded at 41 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹3307.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!