NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹127.62 and closed at ₹127.16. The stock reached a high of ₹130.49 and a low of ₹124.61 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently ₹23,292.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹136.2, while the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 6,006,666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.