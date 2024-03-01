Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock on the Rise Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 2 %. The stock closed at 135.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.8 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at 132 and closed at 132.35 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 136, while the lowest was 128.55. The market capitalization stands at 24318.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.5, and the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1768386 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.36%
3 Months64.21%
6 Months162.88%
YTD65.85%
1 Year299.56%
01 Mar 2024, 09:12 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹137.8, up 2% from yesterday's ₹135.1

NBCC India stock is currently trading at 137.8, with a net change of 2.7 and a percent change of 2. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹132.35 on last trading day

On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 1,768,386 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 132.35.

