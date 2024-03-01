NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock on the Rise Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹132 and closed at ₹132.35 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹136, while the lowest was ₹128.55. The market capitalization stands at 24318.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.5, and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1768386 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.36%
|3 Months
|64.21%
|6 Months
|162.88%
|YTD
|65.85%
|1 Year
|299.56%
NBCC India stock is currently trading at ₹137.8, with a net change of 2.7 and a percent change of 2. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 1,768,386 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹132.35.
