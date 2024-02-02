Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 15.66 %. The stock closed at 142.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.3 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock price of NBCC India opened at 150 and closed at 142.05. The highest price during the day was 167.95, while the lowest price was 150. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 29,529.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 144.95, and the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India on that day was 11,668,363 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 12:00 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2221
Hold0002
Sell0000
Strong Sell2221
02 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹164.3, up 15.66% from yesterday's ₹142.05

Based on the current data, the NBCC India stock has a price of 164.3. It has experienced a percent change of 15.66, indicating a significant increase. The net change is 22.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

02 Feb 2024, 11:32 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IRB Infrastructure Developers68.53.345.1369.6322.5641367.15
Brigade Enterprises1034.026.952.681065.15443.7523864.72
NBCC India164.021.9515.45144.9530.9629520.0
IRCON International235.156.552.87280.950.1522116.23
KEC International663.22.550.39739.0437.9517050.1
02 Feb 2024, 11:16 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, NBCC India's stock reached a low price of 150 and a high price of 167.95.

02 Feb 2024, 11:02 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹142.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NBCC India had a trading volume of 11,668,363 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 142.05.

