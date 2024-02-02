NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India sees positive trading day

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock price of NBCC India opened at ₹150 and closed at ₹142.05. The highest price during the day was ₹167.95, while the lowest price was ₹150. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹29,529.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹144.95, and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India on that day was 11,668,363 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Based on the current data, the NBCC India stock has a price of ₹164.3. It has experienced a percent change of 15.66, indicating a significant increase. The net change is 22.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|68.5
|3.34
|5.13
|69.63
|22.56
|41367.15
|Brigade Enterprises
|1034.0
|26.95
|2.68
|1065.15
|443.75
|23864.72
|NBCC India
|164.0
|21.95
|15.45
|144.95
|30.96
|29520.0
|IRCON International
|235.15
|6.55
|2.87
|280.9
|50.15
|22116.23
|KEC International
|663.2
|2.55
|0.39
|739.0
|437.95
|17050.1
Today, NBCC India's stock reached a low price of ₹150 and a high price of ₹167.95.
On the last day of trading, NBCC India had a trading volume of 11,668,363 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹142.05.
