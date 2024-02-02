NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India sees positive trading day

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock price of NBCC India opened at ₹150 and closed at ₹142.05. The highest price during the day was ₹167.95, while the lowest price was ₹150. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹29,529.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹144.95, and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India on that day was 11,668,363 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.