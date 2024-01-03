NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India sees upward movement in trading today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India opened at ₹80.6 and closed at ₹80.58. The stock had a high of ₹81.47 and a low of ₹79.78. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹14,551.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹85.93 and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 537,713 shares.
The current stock price of NBCC India is ₹86.61, which represents a 7.48% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹6.03.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IRCON International
|183.8
|9.7
|5.57
|181.65
|50.15
|17286.68
|KEC International
|596.65
|-4.3
|-0.72
|739.0
|437.95
|15339.18
|NBCC India
|85.13
|4.55
|5.65
|85.93
|30.96
|15323.4
|Swan Energy
|501.7
|-0.35
|-0.07
|525.0
|193.0
|13240.72
|Kalpataru Projects International
|710.15
|9.5
|1.36
|729.55
|480.2
|11536.11
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
