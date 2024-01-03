Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India sees upward movement in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:10 PM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 7.48 %. The stock closed at 80.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.61 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India opened at 80.6 and closed at 80.58. The stock had a high of 81.47 and a low of 79.78. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 14,551.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 85.93 and the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 537,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 01:10 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of NBCC India stock is 79.78 and the high price is 86.75.

03 Jan 2024, 01:09 PM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹86.61, up 7.48% from yesterday's ₹80.58

The current stock price of NBCC India is 86.61, which represents a 7.48% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.03.

03 Jan 2024, 12:53 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates

03 Jan 2024, 12:34 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IRCON International183.89.75.57181.6550.1517286.68
KEC International596.65-4.3-0.72739.0437.9515339.18
NBCC India85.134.555.6585.9330.9615323.4
Swan Energy501.7-0.35-0.07525.0193.013240.72
Kalpataru Projects International710.159.51.36729.55480.211536.11
03 Jan 2024, 12:30 PM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹85.24, up 5.78% from yesterday's ₹80.58

The stock price of NBCC India has increased by 5.78%, resulting in a net change of 4.66. The current price of the stock is 85.24.

03 Jan 2024, 12:14 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2221
Hold0002
Sell0000
Strong Sell2221
03 Jan 2024, 12:13 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

The NBCC India stock had a low price of 79.78 and a high price of 82 on the current day.

03 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹80.58 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, there were a total of 537,713 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 80.58.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.