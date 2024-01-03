NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India sees upward movement in trading today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India opened at ₹80.6 and closed at ₹80.58. The stock had a high of ₹81.47 and a low of ₹79.78. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹14,551.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹85.93 and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 537,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.