NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India enjoys bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.01 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock price of NBCC India opened at 80.6 and closed at 80.58. The stock reached a high of 88.52 and a low of 79.78. The market capitalization of the company is 15,840.0 crore. The 52-week high for NBCC India is 85.93, while the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,425,814 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹89.01, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹88

The current price of NBCC India stock is 89.01, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of 1.01. This means that the stock has increased by 1.15% from its previous price and has gained 1.01 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.07%
3 Months39.53%
6 Months117.02%
YTD7.91%
1 Year114.11%
04 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹88, up 9.21% from yesterday's ₹80.58

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 88, which represents a percent change of 9.21. This indicates a significant increase in the stock's value. The net change is 7.42, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, these figures indicate that NBCC India stock has experienced a notable gain in value.

04 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹80.58 on last trading day

On the last day of NBCC India, the BSE volume was 5,425,814 shares with a closing price of 80.58.

