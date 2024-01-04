NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India enjoys bullish trading today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock price of NBCC India opened at ₹80.6 and closed at ₹80.58. The stock reached a high of ₹88.52 and a low of ₹79.78. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,840.0 crore. The 52-week high for NBCC India is ₹85.93, while the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,425,814 shares.
The current price of NBCC India stock is ₹89.01, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of 1.01. This means that the stock has increased by 1.15% from its previous price and has gained 1.01 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.07%
|3 Months
|39.53%
|6 Months
|117.02%
|YTD
|7.91%
|1 Year
|114.11%
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹88, which represents a percent change of 9.21. This indicates a significant increase in the stock's value. The net change is 7.42, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, these figures indicate that NBCC India stock has experienced a notable gain in value.
