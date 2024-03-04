Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 133.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.4 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at 134.35 and closed at 133.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 135.75, and the low was 133.05. The market capitalization stood at 24,192.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 176.5 and 30.96 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 237,557 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹133.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NBCC India had a volume of 237,557 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 133.05.

