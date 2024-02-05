Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India sees bullish trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 169.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.85 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India opened at 150 and closed at 142.05. The stock had a high of 170.45 and a low of 150. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 30,456.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 170.45 and the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 21,357,065 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹170.85, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹169.2

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the stock price is 170.85. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.65, which further confirms the positive movement in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week47.04%
3 Months124.75%
6 Months255.43%
YTD106.81%
1 Year388.84%
05 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹169.2, up 19.11% from yesterday's ₹142.05

The current data shows that the stock price of NBCC India is 169.2, with a percent change of 19.11 and a net change of 27.15. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹142.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NBCC India recorded a volume of 21,357,065 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 142.05.

