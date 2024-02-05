NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India sees bullish trading day

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India opened at ₹150 and closed at ₹142.05. The stock had a high of ₹170.45 and a low of ₹150. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹30,456.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 21,357,065 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the stock price is ₹170.85. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.65, which further confirms the positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|47.04%
|3 Months
|124.75%
|6 Months
|255.43%
|YTD
|106.81%
|1 Year
|388.84%
The current data shows that the stock price of NBCC India is ₹169.2, with a percent change of 19.11 and a net change of 27.15. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, NBCC India recorded a volume of 21,357,065 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹142.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!