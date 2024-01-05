Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock plummets in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.62 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 88.69 and closed at 88. The stock reached a high of 89.99 and a low of 86.91. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 15,771.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 88.52, while the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 4,480,110 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹87.62, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹88

05 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹88 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,480,110. The closing price for the day was 88.

