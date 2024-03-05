NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Dips on Market Concerns

NBCC India stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 134.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.35 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹134.55, closed at ₹134.4, with a high of ₹135.35 and a low of ₹132. The market capitalization stood at ₹23,823.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹176.5 and the 52-week low was ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 371,535 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:05:49 AM IST
NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹132.35, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹134.4
The current price of NBCC India stock is ₹132.35, showing a decrease of 1.53% in percentage change and a net change of -2.05.
05 Mar 2024, 08:06:39 AM IST
NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹134.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, NBCC India on the BSE had a volume of 371,535 shares with a closing price of ₹134.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!