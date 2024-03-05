NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Dips on Market Concerns

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹134.55, closed at ₹134.4, with a high of ₹135.35 and a low of ₹132. The market capitalization stood at ₹23,823.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹176.5 and the 52-week low was ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 371,535 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST
NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹132.35, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹134.4
The current price of NBCC India stock is ₹132.35, showing a decrease of 1.53% in percentage change and a net change of -2.05.
05 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST
NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹134.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, NBCC India on the BSE had a volume of 371,535 shares with a closing price of ₹134.4.