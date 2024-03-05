NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Dips on Market Concerns

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹134.55, closed at ₹134.4, with a high of ₹135.35 and a low of ₹132. The market capitalization stood at ₹23,823.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹176.5 and the 52-week low was ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 371,535 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.