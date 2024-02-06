NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Slumps in Trading Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹176.5 and closed at ₹169.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹176.5 and a low of ₹161.2 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹29,880.0 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹170.45 and ₹30.96 respectively. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 12,694,466 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of NBCC India has decreased by 1.89%, resulting in a net change of -3.2. The current price of the stock is ₹166.
On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 12,694,466 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹169.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!