NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 169.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at 176.5 and closed at 169.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 176.5 and a low of 161.2 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 29,880.0 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 170.45 and 30.96 respectively. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 12,694,466 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹166, down -1.89% from yesterday's ₹169.2

The stock price of NBCC India has decreased by 1.89%, resulting in a net change of -3.2. The current price of the stock is 166.

06 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹169.2 on last trading day

On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 12,694,466 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 169.2.

