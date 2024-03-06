NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Drops in Trading Today

NBCC India stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 132.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.7 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India opened at ₹134.15 and closed at ₹132.35. The stock had a high of ₹136.5 and a low of ₹132.35. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹23,859.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.5 and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1,196,206 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.