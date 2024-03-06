Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 132.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.7 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India opened at 134.15 and closed at 132.35. The stock had a high of 136.5 and a low of 132.35. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 23,859.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.5 and the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1,196,206 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:54 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:47 AM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹129.7, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹132.55

The stock price of NBCC India is currently at 129.7, which reflects a decrease of 2.15% in percentage change and a net change of -2.85. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

06 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.3%
3 Months61.76%
6 Months122.3%
YTD62.6%
1 Year270.39%
06 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹132.55, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹132.35

The current price of NBCC India stock is 132.55 with a net change of 0.2 and a percent change of 0.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹132.35 on last trading day

On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 1,196,206 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 132.35.

