NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Drops in Trading Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India opened at ₹134.15 and closed at ₹132.35. The stock had a high of ₹136.5 and a low of ₹132.35. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹23,859.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.5 and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1,196,206 shares.
The stock price of NBCC India is currently at ₹129.7, which reflects a decrease of 2.15% in percentage change and a net change of -2.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.3%
|3 Months
|61.76%
|6 Months
|122.3%
|YTD
|62.6%
|1 Year
|270.39%
The current price of NBCC India stock is ₹132.55 with a net change of 0.2 and a percent change of 0.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 1,196,206 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹132.35.
