NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India sees gains in trading today

On the last day, NBCC India opened at ₹61.6 and closed at ₹59.78. The stock reached a high of ₹63.65 and a low of ₹61.24. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently ₹11,079.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹61.09, while the 52-week low is ₹29.85. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 2,188,311 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NCC 167.45 -2.6 -1.53 176.95 66.2 10513.29 Craftsman Automation 4942.0 57.3 1.17 5020.25 2611.05 10441.61 NBCC India 60.9 1.12 1.87 61.09 29.85 10962.0 National Standard India 4855.0 -44.65 -0.91 8700.0 3711.05 9710.0 Praj Industries 523.4 -3.45 -0.65 541.5 299.0 9615.54 Share Via

NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of NBCC India stock is ₹61.24 and the high price is ₹63.65. Share Via

NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India trading at ₹61.5, up 2.88% from yesterday's ₹59.78 The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹61.5, with a percent change of 2.88 and a net change of 1.72. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.88% from its previous price, resulting in a net increase of 1.72. Click here for NBCC India Profit Loss Share Via

NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹59.78 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the volume of NBCC India shares on the BSE was 2,211,006 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹59.78. Share Via