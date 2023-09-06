comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 06 2023 11:44:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.7 -2.28%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 229 -2.39%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 569.65 -0.57%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 606.25 -0.79%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 252.4 -0.75%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India sees gains in trading today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India sees gains in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 2.88 %. The stock closed at 59.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.5 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC IndiaPremium
NBCC India

On the last day, NBCC India opened at 61.6 and closed at 59.78. The stock reached a high of 63.65 and a low of 61.24. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently 11,079.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 61.09, while the 52-week low is 29.85. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 2,188,311 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 11:36:33 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NCC167.45-2.6-1.53176.9566.210513.29
Craftsman Automation4942.057.31.175020.252611.0510441.61
NBCC India60.91.121.8761.0929.8510962.0
National Standard India4855.0-44.65-0.918700.03711.059710.0
Praj Industries523.4-3.45-0.65541.5299.09615.54
06 Sep 2023, 11:07:58 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of NBCC India stock is 61.24 and the high price is 63.65.

06 Sep 2023, 11:02:59 AM IST

NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India trading at ₹61.5, up 2.88% from yesterday's ₹59.78

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 61.5, with a percent change of 2.88 and a net change of 1.72. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.88% from its previous price, resulting in a net increase of 1.72.

Click here for NBCC India Profit Loss

06 Sep 2023, 10:48:45 AM IST

NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹61.55, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹59.78

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 61.55, with a percent change of 2.96 and a net change of 1.77. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.96% and has risen by 1.77 points. This information is useful for investors and traders who are interested in monitoring the performance of NBCC India stock.

06 Sep 2023, 10:36:34 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NCC167.85-2.2-1.29176.9566.210538.41
Craftsman Automation4927.142.40.875020.252611.0510410.13
NBCC India61.611.833.0661.0929.8511089.8
National Standard India4851.0-48.65-0.998700.03711.059702.0
Praj Industries519.25-7.6-1.44541.5299.09539.3
06 Sep 2023, 10:05:55 AM IST

NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹61.55, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹59.78

The current stock price of NBCC India is 61.55, with a net change of 1.77 and a percent change of 2.96. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price, increasing by 2.96% or 1.77 rupees. This information is important for investors and traders who are tracking the performance of NBCC India and making decisions based on the stock price movement.

06 Sep 2023, 09:40:33 AM IST

NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹59.78 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of NBCC India shares on the BSE was 2,211,006 shares. The closing price of the shares was 59.78.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App