NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock plummets in trading session

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹168.85 and closed at ₹166. The stock reached a high of ₹168.85 and a low of ₹151.1. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently at ₹28,341.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.5 and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 2,650,989 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of NBCC India stock shows that the stock price is ₹157.45, with a percent change of -5.15% and a net change of -8.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 5.15%. It is important for investors to closely monitor the stock's performance and consider the factors that may have contributed to this decline before making any investment decisions.
On the last day of trading, NBCC India had a trading volume of 2,650,989 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹166.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!