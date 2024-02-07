Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock plummets in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -5.15 %. The stock closed at 166 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157.45 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at 168.85 and closed at 166. The stock reached a high of 168.85 and a low of 151.1. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently at 28,341.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.5 and the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 2,650,989 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST

The current data of NBCC India stock shows that the stock price is 157.45, with a percent change of -5.15% and a net change of -8.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 5.15%. It is important for investors to closely monitor the stock's performance and consider the factors that may have contributed to this decline before making any investment decisions.

07 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹166 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NBCC India had a trading volume of 2,650,989 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 166.

