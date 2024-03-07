Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Falls in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 07 Mar 2024, by -3.92 %. The stock closed at 132.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.35 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price TodayPremium
NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at 132.7 and closed at 132.55. The stock reached a high of 132.95 and a low of 126.15 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 22,923.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.5 and the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 548,329 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:03:13 AM IST

NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹127.35, down -3.92% from yesterday's ₹132.55

NBCC India stock is currently priced at 127.35, experiencing a decrease of 3.92% in percentage change and a net change of -5.2. This indicates a downward trend in the stock's performance. Investors may want to closely monitor further developments before making any investment decisions.

07 Mar 2024, 08:01:18 AM IST

NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹132.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the total volume was 548,329 shares with a closing price of 132.55.

