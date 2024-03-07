NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Falls in Trading Today

NBCC India stock price went down today, 07 Mar 2024, by -3.92 %. The stock closed at 132.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.35 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹132.7 and closed at ₹132.55. The stock reached a high of ₹132.95 and a low of ₹126.15 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹22,923.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.5 and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 548,329 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Mar 2024, 09:03:13 AM IST
07 Mar 2024, 08:01:18 AM IST
