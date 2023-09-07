Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 59.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59.77 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India

On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at 61.6 and closed at 59.78. The stock reached a high of 63.65 and a low of 59 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 10,758.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 61.09 and the 52-week low is 29.85. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 6,243,830 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹59.77, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹59.78

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 59.77. There has been a percent change of -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.01, suggesting a minimal decrease in the stock price.

07 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹59.78 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NBCC India had a trading volume of 6,243,830 shares on the BSE. The stock closed at a price of 59.78.

