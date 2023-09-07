NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹61.6 and closed at ₹59.78. The stock reached a high of ₹63.65 and a low of ₹59 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹10,758.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹61.09 and the 52-week low is ₹29.85. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 6,243,830 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.