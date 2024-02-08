NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Rises Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹159.9 and closed at ₹157.45. The stock had a high of ₹164.8 and a low of ₹153.7. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹28,458.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹176.5 and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 4,279,721 shares.
NBCC India stock is currently priced at ₹158.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 0.65, further confirming the upward movement.
