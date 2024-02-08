Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Rises Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 157.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.1 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 159.9 and closed at 157.45. The stock had a high of 164.8 and a low of 153.7. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 28,458.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 176.5 and the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 4,279,721 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹158.1, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹157.45

NBCC India stock is currently priced at 158.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 0.65, further confirming the upward movement.

08 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹157.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,279,721. The closing price for the stock was 157.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!