Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -1.21 %. The stock closed at 87.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.56 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : The stock price of NBCC India opened at 88.09 and closed at 87.62 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 89.46, while the lowest price was 85.73. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 15,580.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.99, and the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 2,462,896 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹87.62 on last trading day

On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 2,462,896 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 87.62.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.