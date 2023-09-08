Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 59.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.97 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India

On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at 59.89 and closed at 59.77. The stock's highest price for the day was 60.82, while the lowest was 58.65. The company's market capitalization stands at 10,614.6 crore. The 52-week high for NBCC India is 63.65, and the 52-week low is 29.85. The stock saw a trading volume of 1,450,322 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹59.77 on last trading day

On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 1,450,322 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 59.77.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.