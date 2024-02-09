Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
NBCC India stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -2.66 %. The stock closed at 158.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.9 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at 159.95 and closed at 158.10. The stock's highest price for the day was 159.95, while the lowest price was 153.35. The company has a market capitalization of 27,702 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 176.50 and a low of 30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 3,062,497 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹158.1 on last trading day

On the last day, NBCC India witnessed a trading volume of 3,062,497 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 158.1.

