NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stocks Rise in Positive Trading

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹87.77 and closed at ₹86.56. The stock reached a high of ₹87.83 and a low of ₹84.7. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹15,310.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.99 and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 853,553 shares.
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹85.07 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.01. This indicates that there has been a minimal change in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.91%
|3 Months
|35.1%
|6 Months
|106.93%
|YTD
|4.29%
|1 Year
|120.34%
The current data of NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹85.06. There has been a percent change of -1.73, indicating a decline in the stock price. The net change is -1.5, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.5.
On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 853,553 shares and closed at a price of ₹86.56.
