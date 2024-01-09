Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stocks Rise in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 85.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 85.07 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 87.77 and closed at 86.56. The stock reached a high of 87.83 and a low of 84.7. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 15,310.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.99 and the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 853,553 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹85.07, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹85.06

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 85.07 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.01. This indicates that there has been a minimal change in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.91%
3 Months35.1%
6 Months106.93%
YTD4.29%
1 Year120.34%
09 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹85.06, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹86.56

The current data of NBCC India stock shows that the price is 85.06. There has been a percent change of -1.73, indicating a decline in the stock price. The net change is -1.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.5.

09 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹86.56 on last trading day

On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 853,553 shares and closed at a price of 86.56.

