NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stocks Rise in Positive Trading

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹87.77 and closed at ₹86.56. The stock reached a high of ₹87.83 and a low of ₹84.7. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹15,310.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.99 and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 853,553 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.