NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 91.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.44 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at 91.54 and closed at 91.3. The stock reached a high of 93.64 and a low of 89.89. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 16,639.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.5 and the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 3,340,301 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹91.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,340,301. The closing price for the shares was 91.3.

