NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock tumbles in trading today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India opened at ₹154.4 and closed at ₹153.9. The stock's high was ₹154.75 and the low was ₹139.6. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹26,622.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹176.5 and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 5,269,962 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹138.5 with a percent change of -6.36 and a net change of -9.4. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 6.36% and the net change is a decrease of 9.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-12.27%
|3 Months
|103.99%
|6 Months
|203.49%
|YTD
|81.42%
|1 Year
|323.93%
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the stock price is ₹147, with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,269,962. The closing price for the stock was ₹153.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!