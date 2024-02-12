Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock tumbles in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -6.36 %. The stock closed at 147.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.5 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India opened at 154.4 and closed at 153.9. The stock's high was 154.75 and the low was 139.6. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 26,622.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 176.5 and the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 5,269,962 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹138.5, down -6.36% from yesterday's ₹147.9

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 138.5 with a percent change of -6.36 and a net change of -9.4. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 6.36% and the net change is a decrease of 9.4.

12 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-12.27%
3 Months103.99%
6 Months203.49%
YTD81.42%
1 Year323.93%
12 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹147, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹147.9

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the stock price is 147, with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹153.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,269,962. The closing price for the stock was 153.9.

