NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

NBCC India Share Price Today : The stock price of NBCC India opened at ₹93.04 and closed at ₹92.44, with a high of ₹93.59 and a low of ₹91.74. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16,626.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹93.64 and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1,195,430 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.42%
|3 Months
|34.13%
|6 Months
|126.9%
|YTD
|13.24%
|1 Year
|136.19%
NBCC India stock is currently trading at ₹92.37 with a net change of -0.07, representing a percent change of -0.08. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume was 1,195,430 shares, and the closing price was ₹92.44.
