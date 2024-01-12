Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 92.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.68 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : The stock price of NBCC India opened at 93.04 and closed at 92.44, with a high of 93.59 and a low of 91.74. The market capitalization of the company is 16,626.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 93.64 and the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1,195,430 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India trading at ₹92.68, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹92.37

The current price of NBCC India stock is 92.68, which has seen a percent change of 0.34. This means that the stock has increased by 0.31 points.

12 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹93.22, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹92.37

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 93.22, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.92% and by 0.85 points.

12 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.42%
3 Months34.13%
6 Months126.9%
YTD13.24%
1 Year136.19%
12 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹92.37, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹92.44

NBCC India stock is currently trading at 92.37 with a net change of -0.07, representing a percent change of -0.08. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹92.44 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume was 1,195,430 shares, and the closing price was 92.44.

