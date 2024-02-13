Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stocks plunge in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -7.17 %. The stock closed at 133.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.6 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : The stock price of NBCC India remained relatively stable on the last day, with an opening price of 147 and a closing price of 147.9. The stock reached a high of 147 and a low of 133.15 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently at 23,967.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.5, while the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 2,019,344 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of NBCC India stock was 120.7, while the high price reached 132.75.

13 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹123.6, down -7.17% from yesterday's ₹133.15

As of the latest data, NBCC India stock is priced at 123.6. It has experienced a percent change of -7.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.55, further reflecting a decline in the stock's price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-19.84%
3 Months78.5%
6 Months180.91%
YTD63.27%
1 Year281.52%
13 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹133.15, down -9.97% from yesterday's ₹147.9

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 133.15. There has been a percent change of -9.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.75, which means the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.

13 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹147.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NBCC India had a trading volume of 2,019,344 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 147.9.

