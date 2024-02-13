NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stocks plunge in today's trading

NBCC India Share Price Today : The stock price of NBCC India remained relatively stable on the last day, with an opening price of ₹147 and a closing price of ₹147.9. The stock reached a high of ₹147 and a low of ₹133.15 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently at ₹23,967.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.5, while the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 2,019,344 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the low price of NBCC India stock was ₹120.7, while the high price reached ₹132.75.
As of the latest data, NBCC India stock is priced at ₹123.6. It has experienced a percent change of -7.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.55, further reflecting a decline in the stock's price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-19.84%
|3 Months
|78.5%
|6 Months
|180.91%
|YTD
|63.27%
|1 Year
|281.52%
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹133.15. There has been a percent change of -9.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.75, which means the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.
On the last day of trading, NBCC India had a trading volume of 2,019,344 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹147.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!