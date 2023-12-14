Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:36 PM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 14 Dec 2023, by 3.71 %. The stock closed at 80.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.12 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of 83.98 and a close price of 80.15. The stock reached a high of 84.75 and a low of 82.5 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 15,042.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 82.8, while the 52-week low is 30.96. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2,452,799.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Dec 2023, 01:36 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days79.65
10 Days77.48
20 Days72.17
50 Days67.20
100 Days58.99
300 Days48.77
14 Dec 2023, 01:10 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, NBCC India stock reached a low of 82.5 and a high of 84.75.

14 Dec 2023, 01:05 PM IST NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India trading at ₹83.12, up 3.71% from yesterday's ₹80.15

The current price of NBCC India stock is 83.12, with a percent change of 3.71 and a net change of 2.97. This indicates that the stock has seen an increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information about the stock's historical performance or the overall market conditions, it is difficult to determine the significance of these numbers.

14 Dec 2023, 12:53 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates

14 Dec 2023, 12:32 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
KEC International619.1-7.6-1.21739.0437.4515916.34
IRCON International171.710.756.68179.948.816148.65
NBCC India83.383.234.0382.830.9615008.4
Swan Energy485.7521.54.63487.0193.012819.77
GR Infraprojects1216.942.73.641381.6930.011766.09
14 Dec 2023, 12:21 PM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹80.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NBCC India had a volume of 2,452,924 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 80.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.