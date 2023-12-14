NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of ₹83.98 and a close price of ₹80.15. The stock reached a high of ₹84.75 and a low of ₹82.5 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹15,042.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹82.8, while the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2,452,799.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|79.65
|10 Days
|77.48
|20 Days
|72.17
|50 Days
|67.20
|100 Days
|58.99
|300 Days
|48.77
Today, NBCC India stock reached a low of ₹82.5 and a high of ₹84.75.
The current price of NBCC India stock is ₹83.12, with a percent change of 3.71 and a net change of 2.97. This indicates that the stock has seen an increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information about the stock's historical performance or the overall market conditions, it is difficult to determine the significance of these numbers.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|KEC International
|619.1
|-7.6
|-1.21
|739.0
|437.45
|15916.34
|IRCON International
|171.7
|10.75
|6.68
|179.9
|48.8
|16148.65
|NBCC India
|83.38
|3.23
|4.03
|82.8
|30.96
|15008.4
|Swan Energy
|485.75
|21.5
|4.63
|487.0
|193.0
|12819.77
|GR Infraprojects
|1216.9
|42.7
|3.64
|1381.6
|930.0
|11766.09
On the last day of trading, NBCC India had a volume of 2,452,924 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹80.15.
