NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
NBCC India stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 124.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.75 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India opened at 122.65 and closed at 133.15. The stock had a high of 132.75 and a low of 120.7. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently at 22,419.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.5 and the 52-week low is 30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,839,940 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:22 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of NBCC India stock was 126.05, while the high price reached 130.75.

14 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹130.75, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹124.55

The current stock price of NBCC India is 130.75, which represents a percent change of 4.98. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.98% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 6.2, indicating that the stock has increased by 6.2.

14 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-20.99%
3 Months65.65%
6 Months162.45%
YTD52.54%
1 Year257.47%
14 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹124.55, down -6.46% from yesterday's ₹133.15

The current stock price of NBCC India is 124.55, which represents a decrease of 6.46% from the previous day. This corresponds to a net change of -8.6 points.

14 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹133.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of NBCC India shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 7,839,940 shares. The closing price for the shares was 133.15.

