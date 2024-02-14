NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India sees upward trend in trading

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India opened at ₹122.65 and closed at ₹133.15. The stock had a high of ₹132.75 and a low of ₹120.7. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently at ₹22,419.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.5 and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,839,940 shares on the BSE.
Today, the low price of NBCC India stock was ₹126.05, while the high price reached ₹130.75.
The current stock price of NBCC India is ₹130.75, which represents a percent change of 4.98. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.98% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 6.2, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹6.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-20.99%
|3 Months
|65.65%
|6 Months
|162.45%
|YTD
|52.54%
|1 Year
|257.47%
The current stock price of NBCC India is ₹124.55, which represents a decrease of 6.46% from the previous day. This corresponds to a net change of -8.6 points.
On the last day of trading, the volume of NBCC India shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 7,839,940 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹133.15.
