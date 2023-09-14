Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock gains in trading today

1 min read . 11:13 AM IST Trade
NBCC India stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 10.03 %. The stock closed at 56.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.87 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 59.8 and closed at 56.23. The stock reached a high of 62.25 and a low of 57.7. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently at 11,154.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 63.65 and the 52-week low is 29.85. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 1,500,722 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 11:13 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for NBCC India stock today was 57.7, while the high price was 63.5.

14 Sep 2023, 10:34 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Praj Industries586.520.353.59599.45299.010774.77
Craftsman Automation4778.3179.953.915045.02611.059888.684
NBCC India62.986.7512.063.6529.8511336.4
National Standard India4950.05167.73.518700.03711.059900.1
NCC151.854.553.09176.9566.29533.85
14 Sep 2023, 10:10 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹61.55, up 9.46% from yesterday's ₹56.23

The stock price of NBCC India has increased by 9.46%, resulting in a net change of 5.32 rupees. The current stock price stands at 61.55 rupees.

14 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹56.23 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,504,021. The closing price for the stock was 56.23.

