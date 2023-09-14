NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock gains in trading today

On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹59.8 and closed at ₹56.23. The stock reached a high of ₹62.25 and a low of ₹57.7. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently at ₹11,154.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹63.65 and the 52-week low is ₹29.85. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 1,500,722 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price for NBCC India stock today was ₹57.7, while the high price was ₹63.5.
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹61.87. There has been a 10.03% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 5.64.
Click here for NBCC India Profit Loss
The current stock price of NBCC India is ₹62.16. It has seen a percent change of 10.55, with a net change of 5.93. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Praj Industries
|586.5
|20.35
|3.59
|599.45
|299.0
|10774.77
|Craftsman Automation
|4778.3
|179.95
|3.91
|5045.0
|2611.05
|9888.684
|NBCC India
|62.98
|6.75
|12.0
|63.65
|29.85
|11336.4
|National Standard India
|4950.05
|167.7
|3.51
|8700.0
|3711.05
|9900.1
|NCC
|151.85
|4.55
|3.09
|176.95
|66.2
|9533.85
The stock price of NBCC India has increased by 9.46%, resulting in a net change of 5.32 rupees. The current stock price stands at 61.55 rupees.
On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,504,021. The closing price for the stock was ₹56.23.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!