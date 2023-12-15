NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Gains Ground in Today's Trading

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹83.98 and closed at ₹80.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹84.75 and a low of ₹82.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹14,853.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹82.8, while the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,590 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of NBCC India is ₹84.25, with a percent change of 2.1 and a net change of 1.73. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.1% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 1.73.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.73%
|3 Months
|30.25%
|6 Months
|100.97%
|YTD
|112.63%
|1 Year
|93.43%
On the last day, the trading volume for NBCC India on the BSE was 3,178,590 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹80.15.
