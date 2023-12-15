Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Gains Ground in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 82.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.25 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at 83.98 and closed at 80.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 84.75 and a low of 82.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 14,853.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 82.8, while the 52-week low is 30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,590 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹84.25, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹82.52

The current data shows that the stock price of NBCC India is 84.25, with a percent change of 2.1 and a net change of 1.73. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.1% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 1.73.

15 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.73%
3 Months30.25%
6 Months100.97%
YTD112.63%
1 Year93.43%
15 Dec 2023, 09:23 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹84.24, up 2.08% from yesterday's ₹82.52

The current stock price of NBCC India is 84.24, with a percent change of 2.08 and a net change of 1.72. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.08% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net change of 1.72 points.

15 Dec 2023, 08:23 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹80.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for NBCC India on the BSE was 3,178,590 shares. The closing price for the stock was 80.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.