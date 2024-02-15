Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 124.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.75 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at 126.95 and closed at 124.55 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 130.75, while the lowest was 126.05. The company's market capitalization is currently at 23,535.0 crore. The 52-week high for NBCC India's stock is 176.5, and the 52-week low is 30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 938,139 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹130.75, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹124.55

NBCC India stock has seen a 4.98% increase in its price, with a net change of 6.2 rupees. The current stock price stands at 130.75 rupees.

15 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹124.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the stock had a volume of 938,139 shares. The closing price for the stock was 124.55.

