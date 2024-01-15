NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹92.94 and closed at ₹92.37. The stock reached a high of ₹94.37 and a low of ₹91.02 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹16,455.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹94.37 and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,999,836 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.