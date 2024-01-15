Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 92.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.42 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 92.94 and closed at 92.37. The stock reached a high of 94.37 and a low of 91.02 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 16,455.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 94.37 and the 52-week low is 30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,999,836 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹92.37 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,999,836. The closing price for the day was 92.37 per share.

