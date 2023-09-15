Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
NBCC India stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 7.9 %. The stock closed at 56.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.67 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 59.8 and closed at 56.23. The stock had a high of 63.5 and a low of 57.7 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently 10,920.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 63.65, while the 52-week low is 29.85. On the BSE, there were 6,572,203 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹56.23 on last trading day

On the last day of NBCC India trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,572,203. The closing price for the day was 56.23.

