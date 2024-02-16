NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stocks Surge in Today's Trading

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹137.25 and closed at ₹130.75. The stock reached a high of ₹137.25 and a low of ₹137.25. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently at ₹24,705.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹176.5 and its 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 548,477 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.