NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stocks Surge in Today's Trading

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹137.25 and closed at ₹130.75. The stock reached a high of ₹137.25 and a low of ₹137.25. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently at ₹24,705.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹176.5 and its 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 548,477 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of NBCC India is ₹138.4. There has been a 0.84% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.15.
On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 548,477. The closing price for the stock was ₹130.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!