NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stocks Surge in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 137.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.4 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at 137.25 and closed at 130.75. The stock reached a high of 137.25 and a low of 137.25. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently at 24,705.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 176.5 and its 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 548,477 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹138.4, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹137.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of NBCC India is 138.4. There has been a 0.84% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.15.

16 Feb 2024, 08:17 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹130.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 548,477. The closing price for the stock was 130.75.

