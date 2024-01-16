Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stocks Rise in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 91.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.03 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 92.21 and closed at 91.42. The highest price reached during the day was 92.25, while the lowest was 90.07. The company's market capitalization is 16,513.2 crore, with a 52-week high of 94.37 and a 52-week low of 30.96. The stock traded a total volume of 2,640,942 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹92.03, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹91.74

The current stock price of NBCC India is 92.03. It has experienced a 0.32 percent change, resulting in a net change of 0.29.

16 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹91.88, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹91.74

The current stock price of NBCC India is 91.88 with a net change of 0.14 and a percent change of 0.15. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.15% from its previous trading session.

16 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹91.42 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 2,640,942. The closing price for the stock was 91.42.

