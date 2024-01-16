NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stocks Rise in Today's Trading

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹92.21 and closed at ₹91.42. The highest price reached during the day was ₹92.25, while the lowest was ₹90.07. The company's market capitalization is ₹16,513.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹94.37 and a 52-week low of ₹30.96. The stock traded a total volume of 2,640,942 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of NBCC India is ₹92.03. It has experienced a 0.32 percent change, resulting in a net change of 0.29.
The current stock price of NBCC India is ₹91.88 with a net change of 0.14 and a percent change of 0.15. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.15% from its previous trading session.
On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 2,640,942. The closing price for the stock was ₹91.42.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!