NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India had an open price of ₹92.2 and a close price of ₹91.74. The highest price reached during the day was ₹92.94, while the lowest price was ₹88.43. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently at ₹16,198.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹94.37, while the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 2,206,530 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.