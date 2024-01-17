Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -1.91 %. The stock closed at 91.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.99 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India had an open price of 92.2 and a close price of 91.74. The highest price reached during the day was 92.94, while the lowest price was 88.43. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently at 16,198.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 94.37, while the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 2,206,530 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹91.74 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NBCC India had a volume of 2,206,530 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 91.74.

