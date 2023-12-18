NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock plummets in trading today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India had an open price of ₹83.49 and a close price of ₹82.52. The stock reached a high of ₹85.93 and a low of ₹81.56. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently ₹14,763.6 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹85.93, while the 52-week low is ₹30.96. On the BSE, a total of 4,184,828 shares were traded for NBCC India.
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the stock price is ₹81.49, with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -0.53. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.19%
|3 Months
|29.1%
|6 Months
|99.27%
|YTD
|111.6%
|1 Year
|99.03%
As of the current data, the stock price of NBCC India is ₹82.02. It has experienced a percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -0.5, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, NBCC India had a total trading volume of 4,184,828 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹82.52.
