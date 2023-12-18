NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock plummets in trading today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India had an open price of ₹83.49 and a close price of ₹82.52. The stock reached a high of ₹85.93 and a low of ₹81.56. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently ₹14,763.6 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹85.93, while the 52-week low is ₹30.96. On the BSE, a total of 4,184,828 shares were traded for NBCC India.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.