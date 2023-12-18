Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 82.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.49 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India had an open price of 83.49 and a close price of 82.52. The stock reached a high of 85.93 and a low of 81.56. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently 14,763.6 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 85.93, while the 52-week low is 30.96. On the BSE, a total of 4,184,828 shares were traded for NBCC India.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹81.49, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹82.02

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the stock price is 81.49, with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -0.53. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

18 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.19%
3 Months29.1%
6 Months99.27%
YTD111.6%
1 Year99.03%
18 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹82.02, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹82.52

As of the current data, the stock price of NBCC India is 82.02. It has experienced a percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -0.5, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹82.52 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NBCC India had a total trading volume of 4,184,828 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 82.52.

